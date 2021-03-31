Richard Allan "Dick" Elliott

October 18, 1954 - March 27, 2021
Janesville, WI - Richard "Dick" A. Elliott, age 66, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Dick was born in Richland Center on October 18, 1954; the son of Gerald and Bernadine (Stockwell) Elliott. He was a 1973 graduate of Craig High School, and worked for General Motors for 28 years at both the Janesville, WI and Fort Wayne, IN assembly plants, retiring in December of 2008. Dick married his loving wife, Marie (Broten) Elliott on January 3, 1976 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Janesville. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, taxidermy, spending time at the cabin, and watching Brewers games. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Dick is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marie (Broten) Elliott of Janesville; his children: Valarie (Rick) Cannici of Huntington, IN, Jessica (Joe) Eckelbarger of Carmel, IN, and Matthew (Kelly) Elliott of Janesville; grandchildren: Mackenzi (Corbin), Karli, Gus, Abby, Lucy, Alex, Sam, Jackson, and Harper; his beloved dog, Brandy; siblings, Daniel (Cheryl) Elliott of Ivins, UT, Douglas Elliott of Janesville, Kathie Elliott of Roanoke, IN; sister in-law, Ok-Cha Elliott of Janesville; mother in-law, Shirley Broten of Janesville.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Gerald and Bernadine; brother, Dennis Elliott; grandson, Maximus Dennis Cannici; and father in-law, Donald Broten.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with Reverend Bond Haldeman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Rock County Humane Society. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com