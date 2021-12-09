Richard Adelbert "Dick" Splinter

Fort Wayne, IN - Richard "Dick" Splinter, age 81, of Fort Wayne, IN, passed away on December 1, 2021. He was born February 6, 1940 in Milton Township, WI, the son of Frank and Grace (Greenwood) Splinter. At the age of 17 Dick started working at General Motors in Janesville, WI. In 1986 two pivotal events occurred in his life: he transferred to the Fort Wayne General Motors Assembly plant where he would work until he retired with 49 years of dedicated service; and he would marry the love of his life, Sharon Grant, and spend the next 33 years building their life together until her passing in 2019. Over the course of his life he found enjoyment dancing, traveling to the Outer Banks, bowling, visiting the casino, golfing, lifting weights, spending time with family, and listening to music while sitting outside with a drink in his hand. To Dick, life was about valuing the simple things that held little monetary value. To those that knew him, he was a trusted friend that would give you the shirt off his back. He will be missed, but his legacy will remain by all that knew and loved him.
Dick is survived by his children: Rich (Deb) Splinter, Connie Collins, Dale (Kelly) Splinter, and Steve and Ron Splinter; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Pilar Purnell; two brothers, Frank and Don; and three sisters, Francis Ingle, Lois Kerl, and Betty Aarstad.
Dick's final request is that there will be no funeral service. He was at peace knowing that he would be reunited in the afterlife with his darling, Sharon. His ashes will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery in Whitewater, WI.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Splinter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
