Janesville, WI -- Richard Addison Murray, age 86, of Janesville, WI passed away peacefully on a beautiful sunny day, at his home on June 29, 2019. Richard (Huck, as his friends called him) was born in Howard, SD on May 18, 1933, the son of Arthur and Lena (Kasten) Murray. South Dakota is where he met and was united in marriage to Dorothy L. Cook on July 12, 1951. Prior to entering the U.S. Army on April 16, 1953, Richard attended South Dakota State University. Following his discharge on February 28, 1955 Richard attended UW-Whitewater where he graduated with a BA Degree in Business. Richard began his career in business with Sta Rite in Delavan, WI, by the Mid 60's he moved his family to Hartford, WI, where he started working for Broan Manufacturing. After a decade with Broan Manufacturing, he had a short tenure with Stolper Industries in Menominee Falls, WI, before deciding to begin his own business, BMI Metals of Hartford, from which he semi-retired in 1991. Following retirement, Richard and Dorothy moved to Peoria, AZ, where he began a new career in real-estate as a salesman. Richard continued selling real-estate until 2003, when they moved to Janesville, WI. Almost immediately upon returning to Wisconsin, Richard went back to work part time selling specialty metals until he was 80. Richard was a lifetime member of the International Lions Club and was a Mason, having served as Worshipful Master of the Hartford Masonic Lodge. Richard enjoyed playing racquetball well into his 50's, he also enjoyed golfing and bowling, and had a great fondness for dogs. His favorite travel destination was Door County, WI, a love that he passed onto his children.

Richard is survived by his wife, Dorothy Murray; five children: Pamela Murray of Chanhassen, MN, Jody Wagner of Albuquerque, NM, Lisa (Henry) Perez of Lino Lake, MN, Scott Murray of Janesville, and Steve (Julie) Murray of Janesville; eight grandchildren: Alyson, Andrew, Michael, Alexis, Evan, Taylor, Connor, and Marina; three great-grandchildren: Porter, Max and Perri; his five grand-dogs, Napa, Denver, Mazie, Cinco and Sonoma; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bert and Anne Cook. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved sisters, Jean and Joyce.

The Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville. Burial with military rites will be held at a later date in Madison, SD. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. If you are moved to remember Richard Murray in some monetary way, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

