Richard A. "Rick" Perkins

Delavan, WI - Richard "Rick" A. Perkins, age 58, of Delavan passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at home. He was born in Elkhorn on May 19, 1964 to Ralph Grant and Marie Elizabeth (Volp) Perkins. Rick was united in marriage to Barbara Pratt on April 10, 2010. Rick worked as a maintenance supervisor at Geneva National for 16 years. He had an extreme talent for restoration of vehicles and loved racing RC cars with his friends. Anytime Rick wanted to get out of the house and relax you could find him on his Harley. He enjoyed any season, whether riding his quad or his snowmobile. His happy place was up north in Mauston, WI tinkering in his garage and Mantistique, MI camping and enjoying his time with family. Being a Bears fan in Wisconsin sometimes made Rick the odd man out, but he always welcomed in our Packer family. Rick was a devoted loving husband, father, and step-father. He was very loved by many.
Rick is survived by his wife, Barb, of Delavan; a daughter, Brittaney Perkins, of Lake Geneva; a son, Zachery Perkins, of Lake Geneva; a stepson, Chris (Sarah) Villanueva, of Madison; siblings, Cathy Peck, Elaine (Scott) Dix, Tim (Collette) Perkins, Jeff (Sarah) Perkins, Karen (Robert) Kimball, Sandy (John) Goglio, Beverly (Jim) Long; and 9 nephews and 12 nieces and their children.
Rick is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
