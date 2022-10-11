Richard A. "Rick" Perkins

May 19, 1964 - October 8, 2022

Delavan, WI - Richard "Rick" A. Perkins, age 58, of Delavan passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at home. He was born in Elkhorn on May 19, 1964 to Ralph Grant and Marie Elizabeth (Volp) Perkins. Rick was united in marriage to Barbara Pratt on April 10, 2010. Rick worked as a maintenance supervisor at Geneva National for 16 years. He had an extreme talent for restoration of vehicles and loved racing RC cars with his friends. Anytime Rick wanted to get out of the house and relax you could find him on his Harley. He enjoyed any season, whether riding his quad or his snowmobile. His happy place was up north in Mauston, WI tinkering in his garage and Mantistique, MI camping and enjoying his time with family. Being a Bears fan in Wisconsin sometimes made Rick the odd man out, but he always welcomed in our Packer family. Rick was a devoted loving husband, father, and step-father. He was very loved by many.

