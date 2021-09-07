Richard A. "Rich" Reining

JANESVILLE/MADISON/KIMG, WI - Richard Alan "Rich" Reining, age 69, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Theda Care Hospital in Appleton, Wis. Rich was born December 4, 1951 in Janesville, Wis., to Norbert and Beatrice (Weisshappel) Reining.
Rich attended Janesville and then Madison schools, graduating with the Madison West class of 1970. Richard was a proud USAF veteran. He also loved and served his church and wasn't afraid to acknowledge Jesus as his Lord and Savior.
Rich worked many years in the printing industry and then as the IT Manager for the Concourse Hotel in Madison until health issues sidelined him. Rich was also known as Poynette Polka Richie at WIBU Radio in Poynette, Wis. He loved photography and playing his guitars and entertained many through the years. He also was a DJ on the King Veterans Home audio system.
We will all miss his laugh, smile and sense of humor.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Beatrice Reining and brother, William Reining. He is survived by his sister, JoAnn (Norm) Hanson; his brothers, John (Gayle) Reining, and Art (Becky) Reining; sister-in-law, Lynn Reining; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Special thanks to Pastor Dan for his encouragement and prayers through the years, and the staff at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, King, Wis., and Theda Care Hospitals in Waupaca and Appleton, Wis.
Private family service will be held September 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the King Veterans Cemetery.
Memorials To Lutheran Church of the Living Christ, 110 North Gammon Road, Madison, WI 53717 or Wisconsin Veterans Home, N2665 Cty. Rd QQ, King, WI 54946.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com
