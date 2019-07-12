March 9, 1943 - July 9, 2019

Janesville -- Richard A. Klementz, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Richard was very proud of the fact he was born in Elkhorn, WI on March 9, 1943, the son of Arnold and Isabelle (Schultz) Klementz. He married Mary Jo (Gensler) Klementz at the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Janesville, WI on April 25, 1964 and were married 55 years this past April. Richard graduated from Janesville High School in 1962 and went to work for General Motors, retiring in 1999 from the maintenance department. Richard was an avid outdoorsman and an exceptional fisherman, and he very much enjoyed his retirement years relaxing at Nelson Lake Landing in Hayward, Wisconsin. He was a great Dad and he was always the life of the party (he was a good dancer too). His family has fond memories of all the camping trips they took together over the years, especially the trips with friends and family to Alaska. Richard was an accomplished woodworker having made most of the furniture in his home, and he always liked to putz in his garage "shop".

Richard is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; children: Sherri (Jerry Sandine) Tschudy, Todd (Angel) Klementz, and Ann Marie (Gary) Schmidt; grandchildren: Robert Bolesta, Jon Tschudy, Joseph Klementz, Baily Schmidt, and Zac Schmidt; sisters: Betty Hantke, Doris Stuckey, and Helen Engebretson; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Shirley Gilbert.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be used to establish a memorial marker in Richards memory. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Richard's family would like to thank the staff members of Mercyhealth, the Michael Berry Clinic, and the TCC unit for all of their kindness and care during his time with them.