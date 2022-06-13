Edgerton, WI - Richard A. Hargrove, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at home. He was born April 15, 1963 to Charles V. and Carol R. (Tracy) Hargrove.
Richard was a graduate of Parker High School. He was a hard worker and took pride in his job with A&H Trucking, Footville. Outside of being on the road he loved to fish, take the boat out, watch the packers, and gamble. He seemed to have a lucky horseshoe with him. Richard was an outgoing social man/life of the party with charisma and funny as all get out. If you asked him to help he would give you his shirt off his back but he also was who he was and he didn't care what anyone thought of him.
He is survived by his two children: Annie (Rolland) Bell and Troy (Haley) Hargrove; five grandchildren: Urijah Bell, Kambria Bell, Liliana Hoskins, Easton Hargrove and Layne Hargrove; mother of his children Darlene Grugnale; siblings: Charles L. (Cheryl) Hargrove, Robert A. (Yvette Romero-Reyes) Hargrove, Tina M. (Phil) Hanson, and Carl (Cirry) Treuthardt; numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Carol; sister Carolyn M. Hargrove; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville with a visitation beginning at 2:00 PM. Following the service a celebration will continue at Sidelines Sports Pub & Grill, Janesville. He will be laid to rest with his parents in Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville.
With Richards death being so sudden we want everyone to know how much we appreciate all the help we have received.
