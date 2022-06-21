Janesville, WI - Richard A. Griffa, age 57, passed away on June 18, 2022, at home. He was born in Janesville on August 19, 1964; the son of David and Nancy (Kuehni) Griffa. Richard graduated from Parker High School in 1982. He worked many years as an engineer for cable television. On May 2, 1987, he married Diana Brewer at St Mary's Catholic Church in Milton. Richard was a classic rock fanatic. His favorite band was Boston. He passed his love of rock music onto his son Justin. Richard loved the great outdoors; especially the mountains. He and his family traveled the United States, visiting many of the national parks. The place that held the biggest spot in his heart was Chetek, WI. He spent as much time as he could up there fishing and relaxing with his family. In addition to his love for music and nature, Richard was a huge sports fan; especially Nascar and the Green Bay Packers and he looked forward to watching them with his son on Sundays. He took a big interest in Astronomy and loved everything to do with NASA and space. Richard had a big heart and he will be dearly missed.
Richard is survived by his wife, Diana; 2 children, Sarah (Kalyn) Collins and Justin (Donna Larsen) Griffa; 4 grandchildren: Karalyn, Alden, Georgia, and Hailey; 2 siblings, Dale Griffa and Debbie (Kevin) Williams; nephew and niece. Collin and Kasey; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, David.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Griffa as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
