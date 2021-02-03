Richard A. "Dick" Yates

October 21, 1940 - January 31, 2021
Janesville, WI - Richard A. Yates "Dick", 80, of Janesville, WI passed away on Sunday January 31, 2021 at home. Richard was born on October 21, 1940 in Janesville, WI to Percy and Helen ( McCrea) Yates. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1959 where Dick was a stellar athlete and a recipient of the American Legion Athlete award. Dick also received the Gazette's Silver Slugger Award. He then graduated with his Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Western Michigan University. Dick was a purchaser for Ajay Enterprises in Delavan, later working in sales.
He is survived by his sister; Sue (Scott) Borre of Highland Park, IL; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Dick is preceded by his parents; sister, Sandra Quinn; special aunt, Florence (Carroll) McCrae; and uncle, Harold McCrae.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. In lieu flowers memorials are appreciated in Dick's name to St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Mercyhealth Hospice or to My Care of WI, LLC. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.
The family wanted to give a special thankyou to the hospice nurses and staff at Mercy Hospice, as well as the nurses and staff at BrightStar Care and staff of My Care of WI LLC for the wonderful and attentive care given to Dick.