Richard A. "Dick" Vierck

Janesville, WI - Richard "Dick" A. Vierck, age 74, of Janesville, died on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. He was born in Edgerton on October 4, 1947, the son of Orval and Inez (Burhans) Vierck. Dick served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked in his lifetime for Fox Body, Dana Corp and 27 1/2 years for General Motors until his retirement. After GM closed, he drove for Northland Equipment and LaVignes Transport. Dick loved helping people, especially those in need.
Richard married Annette Radloff on June 30th, 1972, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Janesville and just celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary. They had two sons, Todd (Sudha) Radloff of Janesville and Jeremy Vierck of Phoenix, AZ. He was blessed with 2 grandchildren, Kaylin and Dylan Radloff. Richard has several siblings: Janice (Keith) Christianson of Fort Wayne, IN, Gordie (Sandy) Vierck of Elroy, Dennis Vierck of Edgerton, Jack (Lora) Vierck of Necedah, JoAnn Blaha of Lake Holcombe and Carole (Rich) Brown of Elroy. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 3 siblings: Larry Vierck, Roger Blaha and Nancy Wolfe.
A Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from Noon until 3:00 p.m. at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, JANESVILLE. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Brad Urlaub officiating. The family is requesting all visitors to please wear a mask. Burial will be held at a later date at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
