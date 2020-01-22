September 5, 1938 - January 19, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Richard A.(Dick) Thompson, age 81, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Cedar Crest in Janesville. Dick was born in Janesville on September 5, 1938; the son of Randolph and Mary Ellen (Conway) Thompson. He married his loving wife, Mary Ann (Miller) Thompson on August 18, 1973 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, and she preceded him in death on July 25, 2019. Dick graduated from Janesville High School in 1957 and attended UW Whitewater. Dick worked for General Motors Corporation, retiring in 1993. He was a proud member of the Janesville Elks and Moose Clubs. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend.

Dick is survived by his children: Lorrie Kettle, Lisa (David) Wittig, Randy (Rene) Thompson, and Beth (Ken) Frommelt; grandchildren: Andrew Kettle, Matthew (Jackie) Kettle, Michelle (Don) Brandenburg, Christopher Kettle, Stephanie (Todd Cooper) Wittig, Sarah (Ryan) Erickson, Kyle Thompson, Katie Thompson, John Frommelt, Mark Frommelt, and Greg (Jayme Blaser) Frommelt; great grandchildren, Zac, Evan, Levi and Nolan; and many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann; stepson, Todd Long; stepdaughter Vickie Christensen; son in-law, Tim Kettle; brothers Thomas and Terry Thompson; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow after a luncheon to the Town of Rock Cemetery in Afton.

SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com