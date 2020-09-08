November 4, 1949 - September 1, 2020
Brodhead, WI -- Richard A. Coplien, age 70, of Brodhead, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at his home after a long battle with cancer. He was born on November 4, 1949 in Monroe, the son of Earl and Beatrice (Pinnow) Coplien. He graduated from Brodhead High School in 1967. He started out working on a dairy farm, then worked at Woodbridge Corporation, Stoughton Trailers, and Brodhead School District, retiring in 2015. Richard married Diane E. Weis on August 1, 1970 in Janesville; he later married Carol A. Erb on April 21, 2007 in Brodhead. He loved to collect and plant Hostas; he also enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Carol of Brodhead; his sons, Robert (Donna) Coplien of St. Cloud, MN and Richard (Miranda) Coplien of Janesville; three grandchildren: Ryan, Hunter and Sydney; a brother, Kurt (Jane) Coplien of Monroe; two sisters, Phyllis (Tom) Nordkye of Middleton and Dorothy (Alvin) Wire of Winslow, IL; sisters-in-law, Nancy Coplien of Juda and Juanita Coplien of Brodhead; stepsons: Paul Erb, Alan Erb and Chris (Melissa) Erb, all of Brodhead. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers: Gene, Rolland, and Truman Coplien.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Everson Funeral Home in Brodhead, with Pastor Cal Schaver officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m until the time of service, at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to SSM Health System, Dr. Porter and Dr. Matzke, and the nurses in the Oncology Department for their care and support; and also thank you to Agrace HospiceCare for their compassion.