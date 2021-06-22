Rhonda "Morningstar" Arndt-Ledman

October 22, 1956 - June 17, 2021
JANESVILLE, WI - Rhonda F. Ledman, 64, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021. She was born October 22, 1956 in Marinette, WI, to Ginger Worm and the late Gary Worm, Sr. Rhonda loved empowering others through her classes as a teacher, psychic, and spiritual counselor. She was a natural born healer that enjoyed sharing her talents with the world by tarot reading, light work and intuition. Her greatest love, though, was being wherever her grandchildren were and spending time with all her family.
Rhonda is survived by her children: Jennifer Arndt and Nathaniel (Jasmin) Arndt; grandchildren: Casana, Karlissa, Anika, Chloe and Savannah; siblings, Gary Worm and Charlie Worm; and niece, Tanya Keller.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 26 at the ODD FELLOWS LODGE on 22 N. MAIN ST from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Janesville, Wisconsin.