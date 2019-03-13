March 5, 1959 - March 8, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Rhonda L. Waldie, age 60, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born March 5, 1959, in Janesville, the daughter of Kenneth and Geraldine (Wolc) Stuhr. Rhonda married John Waldie on May 11, 1995, in Janesville, and had been employed as a housekeeper for many years.

Rhonda is survived by her husband John Waldie; three children: Christy (Darren) Kaiser of California, Mandy (Joshua) Giddley of Janesville, and Joshua (Jessica) Evans of Machesney Park, IL; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; brother, Robert (Regina) Stuhr of Janesville; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kasy Brown; sister, Roxanne Stuhr; and brother, Gordon Stuhr.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.