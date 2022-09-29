Rhonda J. Tomlin

November 7, 1948 - September 25, 2022

Evansville, WI - Rhonda J. Tomlin, 73, of Evansville, WI, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. Rhonda was born on November 7, 1948 to the late Ronald and Joanne (Estes) Hatlevig. She married Duane Tomlin in Janesville in November 1984. She loved bird watching, sitting on the deck, holiday's, cooking, and going up north to her cabin fishing.

To plant a tree in memory of Rhonda Tomlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.