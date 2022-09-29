Evansville, WI - Rhonda J. Tomlin, 73, of Evansville, WI, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. Rhonda was born on November 7, 1948 to the late Ronald and Joanne (Estes) Hatlevig. She married Duane Tomlin in Janesville in November 1984. She loved bird watching, sitting on the deck, holiday's, cooking, and going up north to her cabin fishing.
Rhonda is survived by her husband, Duane "Dewey" Tomlin of Evansville, WI; children: Becky Parmer of Janesville, WI, Tammy (Danny) Heslop of Sterling, IL, Billie Joe (Bill) Heubel of California, Niki (Marc) Feggestad of Whitewater, WI, Anna (Josh) Filer of Middleton, WI; step-children: Sherry Davis, Alan Tomlin; siblings: Jeanne (Jorge) Cadena of Evansville, WI, Scott (Gissella) Hatlevig of Evansville; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son: Mark Parmer; sister: Debbie; brothers: Butch, Curt, Jeff; stepson: Eugene Tomlin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville with Pastor Janis Diefenthaler officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 10AM until the start of services. www.wardhurtley.com
To plant a tree in memory of Rhonda Tomlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
