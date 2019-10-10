July 24, 1935 - October 8, 2019

Walworth, WI -- Rheta R. Kauer was born July 24, 1935 in Evanston, IL, to Rudy and Rose Reschetz. She passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Golden Years of Lake Geneva. Rheta led an active life, was heavily involved with her church and with many community and social activities. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Rheta is survived by her children: David (Sandra) Kauer, James (Christel) Kauer, Tom Kauer, and Chris (Rick) Morgan; grandchildren: Jason (fiancee, Carissa) Kauer, Michael Kauer, Brad (Ella) Kauer, Cathy (Greg) Choyce, Dan (Alyssa) Kauer, Josh (Kim) Kauer, and Jake Kauer; great-grandchildren: Autumn, Will, Charlotte, Hailey, Logan, and Mason; as well as her sister-in-law, Margaret Reschetz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis "Bill" O. Kauer; her parents; and brother, Raymond Reschetz.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Delavan, 212 S Main St, Delavan, WI 53115. Burial will be later in the afternoon at the Brick Church cemetery in Walworth Township. In memory of both Rheta and Bill Kauer, the family strongly encourages organ donations. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Delavan. For more information, visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com, or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.