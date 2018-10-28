June 9, 1940 - October 24, 2018
Madison/Janesville, WI -- Reverend Father John Ralph Norder
"God of mercy and love, grant your servant and priest a glorious place at your heavenly banquet,
for you made him here on earth a faithful minister of your word and sacrament."
Reverend Father Norder, age 78, entered eternal life on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born on June 9, 1940 in Monroe, WI. He is predeceased by his parents, Ralph Carl and Marie Bertha (Bleisch) Norder, and two brothers in infancy. After attending St. Victor Grade School in Monroe, Father Norder attended High School and College at St. Lawrence Minor Seminary in Mt. Calvary, WI. He continued his studies in Philosophy and Theology at St. Francis Major Seminary in Milwaukee, WI. He was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop William P. O'Connor on May 28, 1966, at St. Raphael Cathedral, Madison, WI.
Father Norder began serving the Diocese of Madison as a Parochial Vicar at St. Bernard Parish, Madison; St. Clement Parish, Lancaster, and St. Mary Parish, Janesville. He was Pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Sinsinawa; St. Joseph Parish, Gratiot, with Mission to St. John, South Wayne; St. Patrick Parish, Janesville; St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Cassville, with Mission to St. Mary Help of Christians, Glen Haven, from which he retired in 2010.
During his years of service to the Diocese of Madison, Father Norder was Dean of the Lafayette Deanery and an active Chaplain to: Rock Haven, County Home and Mental Institution, Janesville; Knights of Columbus Council #7370, Hazel Green; Knights of Columbus Council #4527, Fitchburg; Janesville Police Department; Rock County Sheriff's Department; the International Conference of Police Chaplains; Janesville Area Concerned Families & Friends of American Military Personnel of Soldiers, and for the Lancaster Jaycees. He was a Faithful Friar for the Fr. Mazuchelli General Assembly, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, Gratiot, and for the Western District of Wisconsin. Father Norder loved working with the Catholic school youth in his parishes, and was Chaplain to the T.E.C. Retreat Program.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Dr., Madison, WI, on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 11 a.m. The Most Reverend Robert C. Morlino, Bishop of Madison, will be the main celebrant with Reverend Father Richard Leffler, Pastor, Ss. Andrew and Thomas Parish, Tennyson-Potosi, as homilist. Visitation at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church will be held on Monday, October 29th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the Holy Mass. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Janesville. Memorials may be made to the Diocese of Madison St. Raphael Society Clergy Retirement Fund. Priests are encouraged to concelebrate the Holy Mass of Christian Burial. Please bring an alb (stole provided). Please celebrate three Masses for the repose of his soul and offer intercessory prayers in your parish.
Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord.
