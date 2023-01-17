Janesville, WI - Robert “Father Bob” Gordon Bramlett passed away on November 13, 2022, at 81 years of age after a multi-year battle with severe Diverticulitis. Born October 6, 1941, to Jane and Kenneth Bramlett in Detroit, MI, Robert graduated from Harper Woods High School in 1959. Following graduation, Robert enlisted in the United States Air Force (USAF), where he served his four years mostly in Germany. His desire to serve his country was indicative of his overall commitment to service in the public sector, a noble trait that defined his life.
After his time in the USAF, Robert attended Northeast Illinois University and earned his undergraduate degree in Psychology. A life-long Episcopalian, Robert felt called to the Priesthood, earned his Masters of Divinity at Seabury Western Seminary, and was ordained in 1974. Throughout his career, Robert combined his deep commitment to ministering to parishioners with the pursuit of academic understanding of his spirituality. While serving parishes in Chicago, Florida, Indiana, and Wisconsin, he also earned his Doctorate of Ministry through McCormick Theological Seminary, ultimately retiring in 2004. He frequently engaged his children in challenging, and occasionally willing, conversations about the divine and nurtured their intellectual curiosity, a gift for which we will be forever grateful.
Robert had a great love of the outdoors and made it a point to visit most of the U.S. National Parks throughout his lifetime. A long-suffering camping aficionado, Robert towed his children across the US from Maine to California enduring their loving mockery along the way, and imparted an appreciation for nature to his children in the process. He also showed a great love of animals ranging from nurturing injured squirrels back to health as a young child, to breeding birds and fish, to caring for a series of loyal and loving German Shepherds, the last of which, Raven, was by his side until the end. All in all, Robert lived a very full life and left an amazing catalog of cherished stories in the hearts of those who knew him.
For the last 17 years of Robert’s life he took great pride in spending time with his only grandchild, Elise. From the time she was a baby, Robert found unique ways to bond with her and share in her accomplishments--of which he was immensely proud.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda Bramlett; his two children, son, Jeff Bramlett (Ame Esterline) of Chicago, IL, and daughter, Amy Bramlett (Jeff Pharo) of Madison, WI; granddaughter, Elise Bramlett of Madison, WI; and brother, Ralph Bramlett (Barbara) of Higgins Lake, MI. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church located at 409 E Court St in Janesville, WI, on January 21,2023, with Visitation at 1:00 PM & Service at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Robert’s preferred charity, Episcopal Relief & Development at www.episcopalrelief.org.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.