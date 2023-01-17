October 6, 1941 - November 13, 2022

Janesville, WI - Robert “Father Bob” Gordon Bramlett passed away on November 13, 2022, at 81 years of age after a multi-year battle with severe Diverticulitis. Born October 6, 1941, to Jane and Kenneth Bramlett in Detroit, MI, Robert graduated from Harper Woods High School in 1959. Following graduation, Robert enlisted in the United States Air Force (USAF), where he served his four years mostly in Germany. His desire to serve his country was indicative of his overall commitment to service in the public sector, a noble trait that defined his life.