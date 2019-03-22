April 24, 1936 - February 27, 2019

Avalon, WI -- Rev. William Clifford Zanton, 82 currently of Avalon (Rural Janesville), WI died on February 27, 2019 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville. William was born April 24, 1936 in Avalon, the son of Clifford J. Zanton and Lilah Mae Mawhinney. He married Linda Maude Kidder on March 28, 1965, at the Methodist Church in Roseville, IL. William was a music teacher and a pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church, serving in many communities.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; two sons, Jay (Carole) Zanton of Centralia, IL and David (Jessica) Zanton of Spear Fish, SD; daughter, Susan (Richard) Gunkle of Bethleham, PA; sister, Mary Ellen Will of NYC; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by son, William Kenneth; and granddaughter, Taylor Gunkle.

Memorial Services are Thursday, March 28th, 2019 at the First Lutheran Church, 612 N. Randall Avenue, Janesville, WI. Burial will be at a later date in Roseville, IL. Memorials in Rev. William's name may be made to the church or charity of your choice. Betzer Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is serving Linda and her family.

