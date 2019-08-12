December 8, 1934 - August 8, 2019

December 8, 1934 -- Rev. Richard B. Lewis, 84, of Edgerton, WI, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at his home. Richard was born on December 8, 1934 in Wilkes-Barre, PA, to the late David Daniel and Grace Elizabeth (Prescott) Lewis. He attended and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1953. Richard would marry Doris Purnell on November 17, 1956 in Plymouth, PA. Richard was a practicing minister for over 57 years. On June 2, he celebrated his 50 year preaching at Busseyville Community Church. He also ministered at St. John's Community Church in Fort Atkinson and at Albion Prairie. He loved to play dart ball, go to the Fireside for the Christian Concert Series, travel, especially to Guatemala and loved watching the local high school athletics from Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, and Edgerton.

Richard is survived by his three children: Doris J. Lewis and Elizabeth A. Lewis of Edgerton, WI, Richard B. Lewis (special friend: Jo Silva) of Oconomowoc, WI; sister, Mary Ann Cope of Plymouth, PA; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Purnell of Edgerton; brother-in-law, Richard Purnell of Las Vegas, NV; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris; and a sister-in-law, Joanna Randolph.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Busseyville Community Church with Rev. William Vasey officiating. Burial will follow at Albion Prairie Cemetery with full military rights. Visitation will be held at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4 PM to 7 PM and from 10 AM until the start of the services on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Richard's name to the Busseyville Community Church.

