October 10, 1941 - October 25, 2019

Janesville, WI -- The Rev. John T. Splinter, age 78, of Janesville, died peacefully on Friday October 25, 2019, at his home. He was born in Watertown, WI, on October 10, 1941, the son of the late Herbert and Elizabeth Irene (Zick) Splinter. On June 25, 1966, in Milwaukee, John married Barbara Ann Schaefer, and together they had two children. John was a Wisconsin native and lived, worked and volunteered here his entire life. After graduating from UW Madison and Nashotah House Seminary, he was ordained in the Episcopal Church and served parishes in Racine, Greendale, Tomahawk, Antigo, Marshfield and Oneida. In later years, he substituted and served as interim in other churches in the dioceses of Fond du Lac and Milwaukee.

John was a life-long lover of nature and the arts. He was a hunter, fisherman, wildlife photographer, gardener, bird watcher/counter, park volunteer and loved his cabin in the north woods. He sang actively in choral groups wherever he lived and encouraged music in all his parishes. At home, he was a life-long woodworker, making a great many treasures for family and friends. John loved education. He was always learning, reading, or teaching himself a new skill. His homes and offices were always full of books and magazines and he took full advantage of the power of the internet to expand his world even more. John was devoted to family. His sons have followed him in his many loves and carry them forward. He and Barb actively followed the pursuits of their children and John took special joy in his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of over 53 years, Barb of Janesville; his two sons, Timothy (Marcia) Splinter of Garrettsville, OH, and their children, Eric and Kevin, and Daniel (Sarah) Splinter of Edgerton, and their daughter, Athena; sisters, Gloria (David) Wilberg of Ocala, FL, and Nancy (Russ) Zguta of Columbia, MO; aunt, Betty Ives, of Monona Grove, WI; and numerous nieces, nephews cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 409 E. Court St., Janesville with Rt. Rev. Matthew A. Gunter, Rt. Rev. Steven Miller, and Rev. Kathy Monson Lutes officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Memorials would be greatly appreciated if made to Friends of Aztalan State Park near John's childhood home and where he volunteered in later years. Friends of Aztalan State Park Visitor Center Fund P.O. Box 855 Lake Mills, WI 53551 or www.AztalanFriends.org. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI, (608) 752-2444, www.whitcomb-lynch.com