February 7, 1946 - December 1, 2018
Elkhorn, WI -- Rev. Gerald " Pastor Pete" L. Petersen, 72 of Elkhorn, WI died peacefully Saturday morning, December 1, 2018, at his residence. He was born February 7, 1946 in Hustisford, WI, the son of the late Byron and Lorraine (Wogsland) Petersen. On August 17, 1968 in Melrose Park, IL, he was united in marriage to Catherine A. Yuscka. Rev. Petersen served as pastor at Christ Lutheran Church in Spring Green, WI, from 1972 until 1978. He then served for over 34 years at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church of Elkhorn, WI from 1978 until his retirement in 2012. He was a member and Past President of the Elkhorn Rotary Club, Volunteered and served on the board of directors for Kettle Moraine Land Trust.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cathy; three children: Kim Petersen of New London, WI, Matthew (Jennifer) Petersen of Kasson, MN and Nathan (Michelle) Petersen of Oshkosh, WI; his granddaughter, Natalie; one brother, Ronald (Marlene) Petersen of Muskego, WI; and his brother-in-law, Andrew (Mary) Yuscka of West Dundee, IL; and by a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Charles.
Memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 14, 2018, at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Road, Elkhorn, WI with Rev George Gilbertson and Rev Dick Inglett officiating. Following the service, a luncheon and visitation will be held at the Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, WI.
Pastor Pete's request was please, no flowers. Memorials may be made to Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, or the Kettle Moraine Land Trust, PO Box 176, Elkhorn, WI 53121. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements were completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.
