Rev. Fr. Stephen James Umhoefer

July 12, 1940 - December 2, 2021
Madison, WI - Reverend Stephen James Umhoefer, age 81, of Madison, formerly of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at All Saints Memory Care in Madison. He was born in Wausau, Wisconsin on July 12, 1940; the eldest son of James and Zita (Reuter) Umhoefer. Father Umhoefer is survived by his siblings: John Umhoefer, Charles (Pam) Umhoefer, Mary (Terry) Gliedt, Thomas (Alison Townsend) Umhoefer, and Robert (Molly) Umhoefer; 14 nieces and nephews; and a Church community throughout Southern Wisconsin. After attending St. Patrick Parish Grade School in Janesville, Wisconsin, Fr. Umhoefer completed his high school and collegiate studies, including philosophy and theology, at St. Francis Seminary in Saint Francis, Wisconsin, and pursued Graduate Study in German at the University of Wisconsin - Madison. Fr. Umhoefer was ordained to the sacred priesthood by The Most Reverend William P. O'Connor, Bishop of Madison, on May 28, 1966, at St. Raphael Cathedral, Madison. Fr. Umhoefer began serving in the Diocese of Madison as a Parochial Vicar at St. Francis Xavier Parish, Cross Plains. He then served the students in various capacities at Holy Name Seminary, Madison, including as a full-time instructor, German teacher, and forensics instructor. Fr. Umhoefer continued his service in the diocese as Pastor of St. Paul University Catholic Center, Madison, St. Victor Parish, Monroe, and Nativity of Mary Parish, Janesville, from where he retired from full-time active ministry. He served as the originating Director of the Office for Radio and Television, which later became the Office of Communications for the diocese, and served as a member of the Presbyteral Council. Steve was interested in many aspects of life--classical music, art, and history. He also loved to read, and was a great photographer who enjoyed the outdoors. In 1958, at age 18, he and a friend canoed from Sauk to Prairie du Chien, launching Steve's many decades of canoeing Wisconsin rivers, and a few trips to the Boundary Waters. Along the way, he became a birder, tracking his Life List of sightings. In 1959, he submitted a photo of his grandfather's snow-covered garage that won him $500 in a Milwaukee Journal photography contest. This launched his interest in photography, which led him to make two movies on the priesthood, and become the first Media Director for the Madison Diocese. He traveled extensively around the U.S., but also visited every continent except Antarctica. Teaching German at Holy Name was an added benefit when traveling in Germany, searching for the Umhoefer ancestral home. He, along with two other cousins, had an avid interest in family genealogy. They were able to locate and reconnect with relatives in Germany. In 1998, the Umhoefer family celebrated their sesquicentennial of living in Wisconsin by holding an extended family reunion in Menominee Falls, their U.S. homestead. Even a relative from Germany and his family attended. Steve cared deeply about all his parishioners from four different parishes. He was a counselor and leader, visiting the sick, working late into many a night. He always helped those who had difficulties in their lives. He was well loved and respected. Steve so enjoyed getting together with his family, and also his cousins from the Colby, WI area. These were joy-filled times of reconnection with much laughter and reminiscing. One cousin dubbed him the family patriarch. For the last twenty years all five brothers would arrange an annual Play Day, picking a historic site, museum, or event and spending the day together
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 117 N. Wisconsin Street, Janesville, Wisconsin, on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. The Most Reverend Donald J. Hying, Bishop of Madison, will celebrate the Holy Mass, with The Reverend Father David Timmerman as homilist. Recorded live streaming of the Funeral Mass will be available through Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/Nativity-of-Mary-Parish-Janesville-WI-993856040679399. A visitation will be held at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH on Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., when the Rosary will be prayed, and again on Friday, December 10, 2021, before the Funeral Mass, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place in Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1827 N. Washington St., Janesville, immediately following the Funeral Mass. A luncheon will be served at the Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville, following the burial. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Nativity of Mary Parish, Janesville. Priests are invited to concelebrate the Holy Mass of Christian Burial. Please bring an alb (stole provided). Please celebrate three Masses for the repose of Fr. Umhoefer's soul and offer intercessory prayers in your parish.
The family of Fr. Steve requests that masks be worn and are certain that Fr. Steve himself would make this request to protect the lives of the families of all those he held dear.
