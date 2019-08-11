Rev. Floyd Warner Grothman

March 12, 1927 - August 7, 2019

Janesville -- Reverend Floyd Warner Grothman, 92, passed into the eternal care of his creator at Girlie's Manor Assisted Living Facility in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, on August 7, 2019. Floyd was born on March 12, 1927 in Oak Park, IL to Pastor Warner Grothman and Lynda Herman. He was baptized on April 17, 1927 at the Lutheran Church in Berwyn. He attended Concordia Seminary in Springfield, Illinois. He was consecrated on June 18, 1950 at Elmhurst, IL and was ordained as a Pastor in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod on August 6th, 1950, at Elk City, OK. He married Lois Scheibert on June 18, 1950. Mrs. Grothman was a nurse midwife, nursing instructor, and labor and delivery supervisor. She was called to her heavenly home on June 13, 2011.

After his ordination his vicarage was with Immanuel Church and School in Giddings, TX where he taught grades 3 and 4. He served churches in Oklahoma, Texas and St. Louis, Missouri, including organizing Grace Lutheran in Killeen, TX, and Trinity Lutheran in Copperas Cove, TX, before moving to Wisconsin. In Wisconsin, Pastor Grothman served Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Janesville from 1964 to 1978. He served St. John Lutheran Church in Pulaski and St. John's Riverside Lutheran Church in Gillett from 1978 to his retirement in 1992.

The heavenly Father entrusted five children to the Grothmans, all of whom were graduates of Parker High School in Janesville, John of Flagstaff, AZ, Mark (Marite) of Wheaton, Il, Tim (Kathy) of Coeur d'Alene, ID, Amy Clark (Robert) of Malibu, CA, and Becky Myers (Warren) of Mount Horeb, WI. They were blessed with 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandchildren. Floyd is also survived by two sisters, Lois Brown and Ruth Hansen of Janesville.

Floyd helped organize both the noon and the breakfast Optimist Clubs in Janesville, was a life member of the Optimists Club, was a pilot and served in the Civil Air Patrol for 16 years, and was an EMT for the Tri-County Rescue Squad in Pulaski. He and Mrs. Grothman had a special commitment to Wisconsin Valley Lutheran High School in Mosinee, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at MT. CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2940 Mineral Point Ave., with Pastor David Bergelin officiating. Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery, Forest Park, IL. Visitation will be from 10 A.M. until 11 A.M. on Wednesday at the church. Memorials in his name may be made to Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Madison, WI 53711, or at www.agrace.org

Pastor Grothman left everything behind, except his faith and joy in Jesus Christ and the God Triune. "Only one life 'twill soon be past. Only what's done for Christ will last."