Rev. Carroll Olm

January 30, 1925 - September 26, 2020
Whitewater, WI- Rev. Carroll J. Olm, 95, of Whitewater died on September 26, 2020.
Carroll was born on January 30, 1925 in Marengo, Iowa to Paul and Hulda (Pohl) Olm. He earned his undergraduate degree from Mission House Theological Seminary (now Lakeland University), where he met the love of his life, Marilyn Rittershaus. After their marriage on June 15, 1948 they moved east to Princeton University, where Carroll earned his Master of Theology.
After 13 years of parish ministry, Carroll became the first Executive Director and Chaplain of Fairhaven Retirement Community, a position in which he served from 1960 - 1990.
A leader in the burgeoning field of health and human services for the elderly, Carroll was appointed by Presidents Nixon and Carter and Wisconsin Governor Knowles to national and state commissions on aging. In addition, he served on boards for the White House Conference on Aging, the American Association of Homes for the Aging, the United Church of Christ National Council for Health and Human Services Ministries, and the Wisconsin Association of Homes for the Aging.
Locally, Carroll served on the First Citizens State Bank Board of Directors for 40 years, was active in many local charities, and served on the City Council and sundry Boards.
While proud of the recognition that he received, Carroll never failed to acknowledge Marilyn's part in the achievements.
Throughout their 70 years of marriage, Carroll and Marilyn exemplified their belief in God's love working through us.
Carroll is survived by his children, Mark (Germaine) Olm, Elizabeth (Steven) Eberhardt, and James Olm; grandchildren Daniel Eberhardt, Leah Olm, Erin Hageman, Christopher Olm, Rachel Olm, Chelsea Olm, and Jameson Olm; and great-grandchildren Gabriel Hageman, Harmony Hageman, and Felix Jahn.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Fairhaven for the loving and compassionate care that they provided to Carroll and Marilyn.
If desired, memorials may be sent to Fairhaven or Lakeland College.