Reo G. Fillbach

August 15, 1931 - March 13, 2023

Beloit, WI - Reo G. Fillbach, age 91, of Beloit died Monday, March 13, 2023, at Willowick assisted living. He was born August 15, 1931, to Clyde and Vivian (Upward) Fillbach in Beloit, WI. He married Barbara J. Agnew on November 28, 1953, in Beloit. She preceded him in death on March 20, 2019. Reo graduated from Beloit College. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in June 1954 and served his Country until his honorable discharge in July 1956. Reo then started his career with the Beloit Corporation in the sales dept from 1956 until his retirement in 1992. He was a past member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Reo enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening, and especially sharing the outdoors with friends. He will be remembered for designing and building his retirement home on the bluffs of the Mississippi River in Southwest Wisconsin. After twelve years of living on the river, Reo and Barb returned to the stateline area to be involved in their grandchildren's busy lives.

