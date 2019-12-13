February 5, 1958 - December 10, 2019

Janesville, WI. -- Renita Ann Huber, (Rene to all of us) passed away on December 10, 2019, at Rock Haven where she had resided after suffering a debilitating stroke in April of this year. With the support of her loving family, Rene fought with everything she had to regain her health, but the aftereffects of that stroke were too much. Rene was born in Janesville on February 5, 1958, the daughter of Larry and Patricia (Schumacher) Holvey. She graduated from Parker High School in 1976, and attended UW Madison. She was proud of the fact that she was the first woman in both the FFA and the Mechanics classes at Parker. On July 21, 1979, Rene married her true soulmate, Joe Huber, and together they had two children, Josh and Dana. Joe and Rene loved to take road trips each weekend to see other parts of Wisconsin and she especially loved to watch the eagles in Prairie du Sac. Rene was born a care giver and was one of the best. She worked for Home Health as a visiting nurse before taking a job at Kandu in their adult day care program where she worked until her illness. She cared so deeply for her clients that they soon became her friends. She was there for anyone and at any time. When her granddaughter, Ella, needed help with her reading skills, Rene stepped in to be her tutor and together they mastered the reading program. She was an avid Packer fan and rarely missed watching their games. She loved all animals and will certainly be missed by her cat, Reggie.

Those left to mourn are her husband, Joe; son, Josh (Vickie); daughter, Dana (James Frankowski); as well as her granddaughter, Ella. She is also survived by her siblings, Roma, Randy, and Ross; mother-in-law, Lois Huber; in-laws: Donna Dibble, Candy Huber, Mike and Betty Shaw, Dennis and Jeanne Kvistad, Kevin and Mary Plemon and Peggy Tadder; plus many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held from 1p.m. to 3p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the SCHNEIDER LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are preferred to the family. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The family would like to thank the staff at Rock Haven for their loving care of Rene.