July 14, 1963 - June 17, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Renee S. Ryan, age 56, of Delavan passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at home in Delavan. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 14, 1963 to Dennis and Janice (Eppelheimer) Ryan. Renee worked as a supervisor in the healthcare industry.
Renee is survived by her children, Ryan (Tracie) Frank, and Josh (Nicole Boatright) Loch; a grandson, Grayson; her parents, Dennis and Janice; her siblings: Kevin (Sarah) Ryan, Lisa (Mark) Dillingham, and Laura (Jim) Sherbine; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com