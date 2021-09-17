Janesville, WI - Renee Dawn Hamilton, age 55, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born in Racine on February 2, 1966; the daughter of Paul and Norella (Coulter), Riley. Renee was a 1984 graduate of Parker High School in Janesville. She married Daniel Hamilton on June 9, 1990; and they were blessed with their two sons Kyle and Marshall. Renee had a good heart and thus always willing to help and care for those around her, whether it be friends or family.
Renee is survived by her husband, Daniel Hamilton; sons: Kyle and Marshall Hamilton; brothers: Rick (Marthea) Riley, Randy (Cheryll) Riley and Ron Riley; and countless extended family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Rob Riley; and niece, Angela Riley.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
