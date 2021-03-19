Renee C. (Liermann) Wolters

June 7, 1952 - March 16, 2021
Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE---Renee C. Wolters, age 68, of Janesville, passed away on March 16, 2021, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. She was born in Milwaukee on June 7, 1952, the daughter of Fred and Joan (Gauger) Liermann. Renee was a 1970 graduate of Oak Creek High School. She received her Bachelor's Degree and Masters Degree from UW Whitewater. Renee started her 33 year Physical Education teaching career in 1974 at Franklin Junior High School but her last 20 years were spent at Parker High School. She was a gifted multi-sport athlete at UW Whitewater and was inducted into the UW Whitewater Athletic Hall of Fame in October of 1989. She had a passion for teaching and coaching. She enjoyed traveling and following her retirement from teaching in 2007, she worked for VanGalder Tours, where she was a tour planner and director. She also enjoyed gardening and landscaping. She was a member of Luther Valley Church.
Renee is survived by her 2 children; son, Matt Wolters and daughter, Jennifer Wolters; grandson, Jordan Wolters; mother, Joan Liermann of Muskego; brother, Eric (Donna) Liermann of Oak Creek; sister, Kim Liermann of Menomonee Falls; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father.
A Public Celebration of Renee's Life will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. A Private Memorial Service will be held earlier in the day with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. Memorials can be made in Renee's name to either Luther Valley Church or the Rock County Cancer Coalition. For on-line sharing of memories and registry: www.apfelwolfe.com