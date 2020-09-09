December 14, 1960 - September 3, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Remy Christopher Konitzer, age 59, of Janesville, WI, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. He was born in Wautoma, WI, on December 14, 1960, the son of William and Marguerite (Jardin) Konitzer. He grew up in Watertown, where he graduated from Watertown High School. During his school years, he worked as a baker. After school, he went right into the Army, training as a pilot. Remy became a helicopter pilot, reached the rank of Captain, and was awarded Army Aviator and Aeronautical Rating. Upon his honorable discharge, he continued in the Army Reserves as a CW1-Chief Warrant Officer. Remy received his Bachelor of Science degree from Thomas Edison College in Trenton, NJ. Achievements include, Gold Seal Flight Instructor, Company Commander and Superior Cadet Award. His love of aviation continued as he became a founding partner, and later sole owner of Wings USA.
Remy enjoyed shooting pool, teaching people to fly, and was an avid bowler. He also enjoyed going on sight-seeing rides, fishing, and giving helicopter rides. Remy had a love of nature, animals, his cats, and took great pleasure in his backyard filled with wildlife. Remy's greatest joy came from spending time with friends and family, especially his wife, Shawna, and his grandchildren, Naomi and Nolan. Remy was a member of: EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association), NAFI (National Association of Flight Instructors), and AOPA (Aircraft Owner Pilots Association).
Remy is survived by his wife, Shawna (Walkey) Konitzer, whom he married on April 15, 2007; his daughter, Heather (Brian) Hansen; his grandchildren, Naomi and Nolan Hansen; as well as other relatives and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Bill" Konitzer and Margarite Konitzer; and his brothers, Rudolph and Peter Konitzer.
Visitation will be held at the Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd in Janesville, on Monday, September 14, 2020 beginning at 4 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 5 p.m. Graveside services with military rites by Wautoma American Legion Post #317, will be held at Calvary Cemetery, in Wautoma, Wisconsin, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home of Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.henkeclarson.com.
