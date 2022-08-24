Reginald K. Benz

June 24, 1944 - August 22, 2022

Janesville, WI - Reginald K. Benz, age 78, of Janesville, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Ascension Mercy Hospital, Oshkosh. He was born in Sibley, IA, on June 24, 1944, the son of the late Bernard and Theresa (Klever) Benz. Reginald married Diane M. Lee on Feb. 23, 1963, and she preceded him in death on July 4, 2014. He worked in finance and banking for the majority of his life. He served as President of First People's Bank in Janesville before moving onto Bank One. Reginald moved to Dubuque and ran the local Manpower agency for a number of years. He was active in Jaycees and the Lions Club, Parker High School Booster Club, and enjoyed playing golf. Reginald was a voracious reader and also an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. He was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville where he sang in the choir, and also at St. John Lutheran Church, Dubuque.

