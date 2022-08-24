Janesville, WI - Reginald K. Benz, age 78, of Janesville, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Ascension Mercy Hospital, Oshkosh. He was born in Sibley, IA, on June 24, 1944, the son of the late Bernard and Theresa (Klever) Benz. Reginald married Diane M. Lee on Feb. 23, 1963, and she preceded him in death on July 4, 2014. He worked in finance and banking for the majority of his life. He served as President of First People's Bank in Janesville before moving onto Bank One. Reginald moved to Dubuque and ran the local Manpower agency for a number of years. He was active in Jaycees and the Lions Club, Parker High School Booster Club, and enjoyed playing golf. Reginald was a voracious reader and also an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. He was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville where he sang in the choir, and also at St. John Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
He is survived by his children: Kristine (David) O'Leary of Janesville, Tom (Melissa) Benz of Hooksett, NH, and Marc (Christine) Benz of Rosemount, MN; 5 grandchildren: Maggie, Emily, Brooke, Daniel, and Amanda (Eric); a great grandson, Dean; his 2 brothers, Mark (Debbie) Benz and Paul (Linda) Benz; a sister-in-law, Barb Benz; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a brother, Tom.
Memorial services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville. Rev. Mark Benz and Rev. Paul Benz will preside and burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
To plant a tree in memory of Reginald Benz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
