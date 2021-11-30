Reginald F. Lidbury

Elkhorn, WI - Reginald "Reg" F. Lidbury, 81, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at his home in Elkhorn, WI. He was born March 3, 1940, in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Reginald and Dorothy (Kaczmarek) Lidbury. Reg was united in marriage to Michalene "Mickie" Zuk on May 13, 1961, in Chicago, IL, where they lived for 40 years. Together, they were avid antique collectors. Reg was a regular at local auctions, garage sales and antique fairs throughout the area. When he retired from his career managing a manufacturing company, he used his considerable building skills to design his and Mickie's "dream home" near Elkhorn, WI - an area with extended family and wonderful childhood memories. Reg was a loving and devoted husband to Mickie for nearly 60 years and cared for her at home through her long battle with MS.
Reggie is survived by his daughter, Christine Lidbury, granddaughter, Grace Lidbury, sister, Carole Bruski, five nieces and nephews, Richard (Gail) Bruski, Kenneth (Kim) Bruski, Susan (Rich) Litchfield, Karen (Doug) Nielsen and Julie Carroll, many great- and great-great nieces and nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, and beloved wife, Mickie.
A Visitation will be held 10:00AM to 12:00PM on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI. Private Interment at Round Prairie Cemetery in LaGrange, WI. The family suggests that far away friends or those unable to attend, simply raise a glass and share stories in remembrance of your times together. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in remembrance to the church or charity of your choice, if you wish. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
