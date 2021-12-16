Beloit, WI - Raymond Spooner, 87, of Beloit, WI, passed away Saturday December 11, 2021 at his residence with his wife and family by his side. Raymond was born in Petersfield Hampshire, England on May 2, 1934, the son of Walter William Spooner and Lizzie (Pickles) Spooner. He married Ruth Richeson on August 5, 1961. Raymond "Limey" retired on March 1, 1999 after 45 years of service for General Motors Janesville, WI as a pipefitter. Raymond loved to camp and travel. He was a great craftsman, fixing and repairing things. He was a history buff and loved nature and gardening, spending time with his family at gatherings and outings.
Raymond is pre-deceased by his father and mother, sister Ada Middleton, brother: Vernon Spooner, and his son, Neil Spooner.
Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ruth; children Dean ( Lynda) Spooner of Henderson, KY, Jill Jennings of South Beloit, IL, Gail ( Mike ) Kretschmer of WI Rapids, WI, and Holly (Spooner) Fletcher, daughter-in-law of Naperville, IL; Grandchildren: Noelle ( & Ben Calhoun, Savannah Jennings, West Jennings, Laura Spooner, Miah Kretschmer, & Jadyn Kretschmer.; Many Nephews and Nieces.
In lieu of flowers, family has suggested memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church Contingency Fund 1850 Cranston Road in Beloit, WI 53511 or the Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin W14743 1st Ave. in Gleason, WI 54435.
Visitation for Raymond will be Saturday December 18, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 2:30 PM at Sunset Funeral Home 8800 N. Alpine Road in Machesney Park; a service to celebrate Raymond's life will follow at 2:30 PM at the funeral home by Pastor Senn.
