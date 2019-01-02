October 15, 1938 - December 28, 2018
Fenton, MI -- Raymond Bruce "Red" Lemon, Age 80, of Fenton, MI, left his earthly home to join his Lord and Savior in his heavenly home on Friday, December 28, 2018. Ray's greatest love and focus throughout his life, was his family. Ray, (known affectionately by the nickname, "Red") was born October 15, 1938, in Hazel Park. He was the son of Ernest and Dency (Rusaw) Lemon. He graduated from Holly High School in 1957, and married Sandra Bjorling, in 1959. Ray and Sandra brought into the world, his three surviving children: Lana (David) Jones, Steven (Susie) Lemon, and Missy (Bill) Vincent. On June 28, 2003, Ray married his loving wife, Kay Beckman, from Janesville, WI., bringing her daughter, Kimberly (Chad) Flanders, into the family. At his passing, he was blessed with ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Ray, "Red" retired from Fleet Carriers in Flint. He had been a member of the Masonic Lodge in Fenton and Florida. He also was a member of the Moose Lodge in Florida. He had a jovial personality, and was gifted at making others laugh. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, cooking, grilling, cribbage, and washers. Ray was a devoted family man, who was loved by all who knew him. He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and made sure that his family members knew that he was ready to be called Home, whenever his Lord was ready to call him.
He is also survived by his sister, Virginia Carbaugh of New Port Richey; as well as many nieces, and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; and six siblings.
Funeral services for Ray will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, January 3, 2019, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton. Pastor Zack San Miquel will be officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. time of the service. Those desiring may make contributions to the Shriner's Hospital for Children or the Salvation Army. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com
