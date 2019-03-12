Raymond "Ray" Chesmore, Sr.

May 29, 1937 - March 5, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Raymond "Ray" E. Chesmore Sr., age 81, of Janesville, passed away peacefully with family on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Casa Grande, AZ. He was born in Janesville on May 29, 1937, the son of Harvey and Edna (Weisenburg) Chesmore. Raymond worked for many years as a Lineman, retiring in 1994 from Ameritech. What started as a hobby became a dedicated interest as Ray loved playing the Stock Market. He also was an avid coin collector. Ray was a dedicated and devoted family man, and he will be greatly missed.

Ray is survived by his nine children: Raymond (Tina) Chesmore Jr., Cynthia Hovorka, Richard Chesmore, Christine Bohn, Gerald (Melinda) Chesmore, Michelle (Jay Tourtillott) Palmateer, Bradley (Jodi) Chesmore, Mary (Cindy) Kesmor, and Andrew Chesmore; his brothers: Donald (Marylou) Chesmore, Victor Chesmore and James (Jan) Chesmore; 26 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Edna and his beloved son Bobby.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Center Township. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com