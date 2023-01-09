Raymond R. Urbanowski

JANESVILLE, WI - Raymond Robert Urbanowski 97, of Janesville (Cedar Crest Assisted Living), died at Cedar Crest on Thursday, January 5, 2023, with his family at his side following a short illness. The son of Henry and Mary (Templin) Urbanowski was born on December 10, 1925, in Bradford Township, Wisconsin. He was a life-long Janesville, and later La Prairie Township, resident. He attended St Mary's Catholic Church grade school in Janesville and graduated from Janesville High School in 1944. Raymond married Shirley Reeder on September 6, 1947, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. They were married for 67 years and resided for many years in Janesville, prior to building a home on Shirley's family farm in La Prairie Township. He moved from the farm to Cedar Crest Assisted Living in 2019.
Ray was employed by Parker Pen Company for over 35 years and later worked for the U.S. Post Office as a rural mail carrier. He also spent many years working the family farm on weekends and evenings. Ray was a member of St. Mary's and later St. John Vianney Catholic Churches in Janesville, the Janesville Elk's Club, where he served as an officer. He enjoyed spending time in northern Wisconsin during the summer and Arizona during the winter, as well as traveling to visit his daughter's family in Portland, Oregon and his son and his spouse in Ohio. He also was a member of the Parker Pen Athletic Association, active with St. Mary's Boy Scout Troop, and enjoyed hunting, square dancing, gardening and refinishing furniture. He was always kind, thoughtful, outgoing, never met a stranger, looked for the best in people and viewed life as a cup half full.
Raymond is survived by his son, Steven (Judy) Urbanowski of Maumee, OH; his daughter, Donna Robinson of Lake Oswego, OR; grandsons, Christopher (Kayla), Chicago, IL, and Matthew Robinson, Portland, OR; and their father, Michael Robinson, Bend, OR; nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Shirley and his parents, he was preceded in death by his 10 sisters, two brothers, and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 10th, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the CHURCH. A Burial Service will follow immediately in the chapel at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A luncheon will be held for family and friends to celebrate Ray's life at the Janesville Elks Club at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice at https://www.agrace.org/donate/donate-today/
Ray's family wishes to give Agrace Hospice, St Mary's Hospital and Cedar Crest a special thank you for the wonderful care they gave him.
The Urbanowski family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
