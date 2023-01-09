Raymond R. Urbanowski

December 10, 1925 - January 5, 2023

JANESVILLE, WI - Raymond Robert Urbanowski 97, of Janesville (Cedar Crest Assisted Living), died at Cedar Crest on Thursday, January 5, 2023, with his family at his side following a short illness. The son of Henry and Mary (Templin) Urbanowski was born on December 10, 1925, in Bradford Township, Wisconsin. He was a life-long Janesville, and later La Prairie Township, resident. He attended St Mary's Catholic Church grade school in Janesville and graduated from Janesville High School in 1944. Raymond married Shirley Reeder on September 6, 1947, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. They were married for 67 years and resided for many years in Janesville, prior to building a home on Shirley's family farm in La Prairie Township. He moved from the farm to Cedar Crest Assisted Living in 2019.