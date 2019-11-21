November 8, 1932 - November 19, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Raymond R. Unrine, Jr., age 87, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at MercyHealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Janesville on November 8, 1932, the son of Raymond Sr. and Josephine (Hayes) Unrine. He married Darlene A. Hanson on February 6, 1951. Ray and Dar met at Cunningham bakery, where they both worked as teenagers. In later years, they managed the bakery together. Ray was a fabulous cake decorator, a passion he continued for the rest of his career. Ray also had a huge soft spot for animals, feeding every bird and squirrel he could draw to his yard. He especially loved his dog, Button, who he doted on.

Raymond is survived by his loving wife, Darlene; three children: Raymond R. Unrine III, Victoria (Michael) Boyd, and Debra (Patrick) Newlin; six grandchildren: Phillip (Jill) Trumpy, Jason (Marci) Trumpy, Matthew Newlin, Rachel Newlin, Michael (Krissie) Moser, and Marcus Moser; seven great-grandchildren: Emma, Allison, Benjamin, Joseph, Ryan, Marshall, and Violet; two brothers, Anthony Unrine and Andrew (Deb) Unrine; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey; and siblings: Lucille, William, and Katherine.

Private Family services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com