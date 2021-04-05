Raymond Patrick "Ray" O'Leary

March 14, 1953 - March 12, 2021
Janesville, WI - Raymond Patrick O'Leary, 67, Janesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his four boys and childhood friend on Friday, March 12, 2021. He was born March 14, 1953, in Janesville, WI, to the late John H. and Gwendolyn (Anderson) O'Leary.
A proud native son of Janesville's Fourth Ward and St. Patrick's Church and School - Raymond (Ray) was known as an honest, direct, and fair man. He fully loved his family and friends and showed compassion and love to them all.
A graduate of Craig High School and UW-Whitewater Business School, Ray went on to partner with his father-in-law Charlie Everhart to run Everhart O'Leary Motors. They were business partners, but more importantly, they were close friends. Ray worked hard for the dealership and genuinely felt every co-worker and customer who walked through those doors were his family and friend.
"Go Pack Go!" and "First and 10 Wisconsin!" - Ray was a diehard fan of his teams. There were many Sundays spent at Lambeau with family and friends. A lover of blues music, and like any good Irishman, Ray loved a good story. However, his greatest love was for his grandchildren - they were his light. He was known as their Baba and beloved to them all.
Ray is survived by his four sons: Jeffrey (Maggie) O'Leary of Brock, TX, Brian O'Leary of St. Paul MN, Casey (Stacey) O'Leary of Oconomowoc, WI, and Brady (Megan) O'Leary of Janesville, WI; his eight grandchildren: Maddie, Gabriella, Collin, Charlee Rae, Carson, Kaegan, Brynlee, and Fitzgerald; his siblings: Shirley (Guy) Wusenich, Michael (Debi) O'Leary, Connie (Larry) Brummond, Sandra (Jim) McCarthy, Alan (Deb) O'Leary, and Terry (Cindy) O'Leary; mother of his children Jean O'Leary; sister-in-law Bonnie O'Leary; and nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Gwen; and brothers Jon "Jerry" O'Leary and Dennis O'Leary.
Visitation for Ray will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on FRIDAY, APRIL 9, 2021, at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Inurnment will be privately held at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials are appreciated to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Janesville.
As we reflect on the past few days with our Dad, we wish to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the staff at SSM St. Mary-Janesville, and Father Drew of St. Patrick Catholic Church; your care and compassion, as shown to Ray and ourselves, will not be forgotten.