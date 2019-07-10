October 26, 1940 - July 7, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Raymond P. Meehan, age 78, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at home. He was born in Rock County on October 26, 1940, the son of Lester Sr. and Jane (Davis) Meehan. He married Carol Berger on August 3, 1961, and she preceded him in death on April 7, 2009. Raymond worked for the Rock County Highway Department. He also owned and operated Meehan's Gas and Cheese shop in Footville, supporting many softball and trap shooting leagues (winning many championships). He was an above average sports fisherman. He loved fishing and hunting with many family and friends whenever possible. He was known to most as Irish and not one bit afraid of conflict. His Irish antics and sense of humor are legendary. Just ask anyone who knew him.

Raymond is survived by his four children: Randy Meehan, Kevin (Julie) Meehan, Stacey (Scott) Stamm, and Kelly (Jaime) Illundain; eight grandchildren: Taylor (Tyler) Nelson, Ryan, Tanner, Abby, Spencer, Gabriel, Sadie, and Estela; brother, Lester "Buck" (Pat) Meehan, Jr.; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brothers, Bob and Russell.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., noon, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com