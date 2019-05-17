September 7, 1929 - May 13, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Raymond P. Hewes, 89: of Delavan, WI, formally of Lake Geneva, WI, died Monday, May 13, 2019 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. He was born on September 7, 1929 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Clarence and Donna Hewes. Ray married Jane Akers on August 5, 1950 in Chicago, IL. Together, they moved to Elmhurst where they raised their family. Ray was the owner and operator of J.E. Bell Printing Co. in Chicago, IL. After his retirement in the 1980's, they moved to the Lake Geneva area. Ray enjoyed boating and collecting antiques in his later years. He was a beloved resident of Vintage on the Ponds in Delavan.

Ray is survived by his two children, Linda Radtke and Martin Hewes; and his two grandchildren, Brian (Maggie McCann) Radtke and Jason Radtke.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Jane; parents; and brother, Alan Hewes.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow services at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Vintage on the Ponds N4901 Dam Road Delavan, WI. Online guest book can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements for the Hewes Family were completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn.