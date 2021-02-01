January 22, 1950 - January 27, 2021
JANESVILLE, WI - Raymond Michael "Ray" Case, age 71 of Janesville, WI passed away peacefully at home on January 27, 2021. Ray was born on January 22 ,1950 to John and Gladys (Ross) Case of Merrill, WI. Ray went to St. Francis then transferred to Holy Cross Seminary. Raymond left the seminary and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served 11 months in Vietnam and many more stateside. When he left the Corps, he enrolled in classes at UW-Whitewater where he met his future wife, Debra Ness. They were married June 2, 1973. Ray left Whitewater and started his career of 35+ years at Woodman's Food Market. He retired in 2009. Ray and Debra had one daughter, Jennifer Case.
Ray loved traveling in his free time. Ray and Debra spent three weeks in Australia with his sister Betsy. Ray's other passion was caring for all the animals that lived in his backyard. He lovingly called them his "creatures" and he would put out pounds and pounds of feed for them. Raymond loved hunting and fishing he, would always tell stories about his "younger years" and what adventures his family went on. He also enjoyed gambling, venturing many weekday trips to the casino with Debra, Jennifer, and his parents. Ray was very proud of his service to his country and was a member of the American Legion and VFW.
Ray was preceded in death by his father, John Case; wife, Debra Case; in-laws, Osmond and Margaret Ness. Raymond is survived by his mother, Gladys Case of Merrill; daughter, Jennifer Case of Janesville; sisters, Shirley (Dave) Schmidt of Wausau, and Betsy Ozols of Tongala, Australia; and many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Ray was taken too soon from us and will always be loved and missed. OORAH!!
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville. Father Peter Lee will preside. Burial will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park with military rites conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville and at the CHURCH on Wednesday, February 3rd from 10 a.m. until the time services. The family requests that masks be used and social distancing guidelines be followed.
HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME