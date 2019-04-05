Raymond Leo Monahan

October 3, 1929 - April 2, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Raymond Leo Monahan, age 89, of Janesville passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Four Winds Manor care facility in Verona, WI. He was born in Winona, MN, on October 3, 1929, the son of Leo and Genevieve (Burbach) Monahan. He married Jacqueline Crawford on August 11, 1956, and they enjoyed 591/2 years of marriage. Ray was a truck driver, and worked at Janesville Auto Transport (JATCO) for more than 30 years before retiring. He also drove coach bus for VanGalder Bus Company from UW-Madison to Chicago O'Hare for many years. Ray enjoyed working on cars, lawnmowers, and snow blowers. He loved coffee, good conversation, and a Brandy Old Fashioned once in a while. He was a long time member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Janesville, WI. Though Ray had a quiet way about him, he could tell a great story about his adventures on the road, always with a twinkle in his eye.

Ray is survived by three children: Patrick (Jeannette) Monahan of Glendale, AZ, Michael (Christine) Monahan of Mt. Horeb, WI, and Alyce (Karen) Monahan of San Diego, CA; five grandchildren: Daniel (Nicole) Sowatzke, Ryan Monahan, Christian Monahan, Brighid Monahan, and Cuyler Monahan; three great-grandchildren: Genevieve, Xander, and Brayden; three siblings: Catharine (Don) Cummings of Winona, MN, Neil (Vicki) Monahan of Winona, MN, and Eugene (Barb) Monahan of Ovid, MI. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie; daughter, Janel Sowatzke; and sister, Rita (Joe) Kiffe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Wilson, MN with Interment following. Memorial donations in Ray's name may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

