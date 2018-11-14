May 26, 1927 - November 13, 2018
Beloit, WI -- Raymond L. Mathewson, age 91, of Beloit, died Tuesday, November 13, 2018 in his home. He was born May 26, 1927, to the late Lyle and Mary (Borkenhagen) Mathewson in Plymouth Township. Ray graduated from Capron High School, Class of 1945. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany as a Master Sergeant from 1950 until 1952. Ray married Shirley Mae Goldsmith on January 29, 1955. He was a longtime active member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Ray worked for GM for 34 years as a foreman, until his retirement in 1983. After retirement, Ray assisted Al Schoenfeld at the funeral home for 14 years. He enjoyed gardening and landscape work in the summer and woodworking in his shop in the colder months. Ray and Shirley also enjoyed traveling the U.S during retirement, as well as winter trips to Florida. Faith and family were very important to Ray. Family gatherings creating fellowship were constant events. Ray will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend and neighbor who always enjoyed a good visit.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his sons, Jim (ReBecca) Mathewson and David (Laurie) Mathewson; five grandchildren: Melody; Daniel, Sam, Grace and Michael; one step-grandson, Jay, and his family; his sisters, Edith (Ralph) Carlson and Elaine Nelson, both of Beloit; and his brother, Roland (Elsie) Mathewson of Orfordville, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers: LeRoy, Richard and Charles (Jeannie); and his brother-in-law, Donald Nelson.
Ray's Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. on Friday November 16, 2018 at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1000 Bluff Street, Beloit with Rev. Dennis M. Roser officiating. Friends will be received on Friday at Church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service in Baldwin Cemetery. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Mathewson family on our website, brianmarkfh.com
The family would like to thank the staff at Beloit Senior Living, Beloit Regional Hospice and many special friends and neighbors for the care they provided Ray and Shirley.
