Raymond J. Stuttgen

February 16, 1943 - May 18, 2023

Janesville, WI - Raymond J. Stuttgen, a man of faith, age 80 of Janesville, was called home by the Good Shepard to enjoy eternal life. Ray passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Wm. S. Middleton VA Hospital, Madison. He was born in Stanley, WI, on Feb. 16, 1943, to Nicholas and Hildegard (Wettstein) Stuttgen, the 6th child of 17. He was raised on a dairy farm, and his first job was working at the Colby Cheese Factory. After graduating from Colby High School, he was drafted into the US Army and served from 1964-1966 during the Vietnam War as an optical technician. Ray met his future wife, Kathleen Weber while attending a family wedding anniversary celebration and they married in 1968. They moved to Janesville where he obtained his Master Plumber License, eventually landing a job as Head of Building Maintenance for Mercy Health System, a position he held from 1981 until retiring in 2005. Ray was a lifetime member of Msgr. Hanz Assembly 4th Degree Knights of Columbus and a charter member of Council #10363, having served in multiple roles. Under his leadership as District Deputy and Grand Knight, he initiated the formation of the councils for Nativity of Mary, St. William, and St. Patrick Parishes. He was active in many other groups over the years including Van Buren PTA and the Green Beret Marching Band. At the age of 50, he was diagnosed with Leukemia. A bone marrow transplant afforded him an extra 30 years of making memories, a sincere gift of life from his brother Tony.

