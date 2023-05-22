Janesville, WI - Raymond J. Stuttgen, a man of faith, age 80 of Janesville, was called home by the Good Shepard to enjoy eternal life. Ray passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Wm. S. Middleton VA Hospital, Madison. He was born in Stanley, WI, on Feb. 16, 1943, to Nicholas and Hildegard (Wettstein) Stuttgen, the 6th child of 17. He was raised on a dairy farm, and his first job was working at the Colby Cheese Factory. After graduating from Colby High School, he was drafted into the US Army and served from 1964-1966 during the Vietnam War as an optical technician. Ray met his future wife, Kathleen Weber while attending a family wedding anniversary celebration and they married in 1968. They moved to Janesville where he obtained his Master Plumber License, eventually landing a job as Head of Building Maintenance for Mercy Health System, a position he held from 1981 until retiring in 2005. Ray was a lifetime member of Msgr. Hanz Assembly 4th Degree Knights of Columbus and a charter member of Council #10363, having served in multiple roles. Under his leadership as District Deputy and Grand Knight, he initiated the formation of the councils for Nativity of Mary, St. William, and St. Patrick Parishes. He was active in many other groups over the years including Van Buren PTA and the Green Beret Marching Band. At the age of 50, he was diagnosed with Leukemia. A bone marrow transplant afforded him an extra 30 years of making memories, a sincere gift of life from his brother Tony.
Ray loved tinkering, spending time with his grandkids, fishing and riding ATV's, and building random things in Ol' Sugs Lab. Some would say Ray was a Master of Bullshit and Mr. Fix It! He enjoyed his daily coffee clutch with his buddies and dancing with the love of his life, Kathy. Together they enjoyed spending time with their family at the cabin they designed. Ray will be lovingly remembered as a true patriot and social servant who had a wonderful sense of humor and a terrific smile! As Ray would say, "Don't be late for church! And keep your nose clean!"
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen; 3 children: Julie (Mark) Kaphingst of West Bend, Roderick (Michelle) Stuttgen of Middleton, and Scott (Kelli) Stuttgen of Janesville; grandchildren: Jeremiah and Sophie Schippers, Connor, Madeline and Sydney Kaphingst, Broderick and Bryce Stuttgen, and Brittany and Nicholas Stuttgen; brothers: Donald, Bernard (Colene), Anthony (Debbie), Melvin, Charles (Darla), William (Debbie), James, Jon, Dale (Sandy), Robert (Pamela) Stuttgen; sisters: Carol Williams, Delores Stuttgen, Sr. Kathleen Stuttgen; as well as 59 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Marie (Dessl) Weber; brothers, Lawrence and Thomas Stuttgen; sister, Patricia Wentzel; brothers-in-law, Edward Williams and Clifford Wentzel; and 7 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 24th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville. The Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be on Thursday, May 25th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 313 E. Wall St. Janesville. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials in Ray's name can be made to either Vets Roll Wisconsin or the Leukemia/ Lymphoma Society. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
"A beautiful life that came to an end. He died as he lived as everyone's friend."
