Waukesha, WI - Raymond Joseph Schoeberle of Waukesha passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on July 22, 2023, at the age of 93. He was born in Janesville, WI, the son of Henry and Anna (Adler) Schoeberle on May 15, 1930. Ray married Patricia Hanauska on July 4, 1955, at St Mary Church in Milton, WI. He graduated from Milton College. He has been a long-time member of St. William Catholic Church. Ray enjoyed fishing, golf, Packers, Badger football, and playing sheepshead with the Golden Agers. He served during the Korean War in the Army Corp of Engineers. He retired from Chicago Title after 40 years. He was an active volunteer with RSVP after retirement. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Patricia; his son, Brian, and daughter, Patricia Baker; his parents, brothers; Peter and Henry Schoeberle, and sisters; Mary Ann Albert and Alice Frisch. Ray will be dearly missed by his children, Kris (Rick) Hathaway-Feavel of Muskego, Terese (John) Wilke of Waukesha, David Schoeberle of Glen Heights, Tx, and Mark (Mary) Schoeberle of Custer, WI; Grandchildren; Heather, Robert, Jeremy, Chris, Nick, Andy, Ben, Michael, Matthew, Megan, Mark, Martin, Michael, Mary Anna, Monica, Matthias, Marie Frances, Marcel, and Maximillian. Great grandchildren; Marlee, Bailey, Dax, Ryland, and Holden. He is also survived by his sisters; Dorothy McNally and Gerri Kerrigan and brother, William (Karen) Schoeberle. Visitation for Ray will be held on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023, from 10:30am until the start of the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00pm noon at St. William Catholic Church 400 N Moreland Blvd, Waukesha, WI 53188. The burial will be held privately.Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call (262) 542-6609 or visit www.WaukeshaFuneralHome.com.
