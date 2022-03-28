Raymond J. "Ray" Bouton

Janesville, WI - Raymond 'Ray' J. Bouton, Jr, 80, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family Friday, March 25, 2022. He was born February 4, 1942, in West Allis, WI to the late Raymond J. and Laura (Mesick) Bouton, Sr. Ray was a graduate of Janesville High School, class of 1960. On September 19, 1959, Ray married the former Linda K. Demrow.
Ray began work with the city of Janesville as an equipment operator then went on to GM as an assembler and maintenance. After retiring from GM, he worked for Van Galder as a driver for Kandu before retiring completely in 2004. He was a member of the Local 95 and teamsters. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, and woodworking. Ray's best moments though were with his family; whether helping with any projects or taking the family throughout the United States camping in every imaginable way; with the Grand Canyon being a favorite.
Ray is survived by his wife of 62 and a half years Linda Bouton; children: Diana (Gary) Sherman, Christine (Mark) Miller, Calvin (Tina) Bouton, and Annette (Tom) Condon; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sisters: Laura (Gary) Schmidt, Shirlee Schmidt, and Debra (Lonny) Hesgard; brother Charlie (Julie) Bouton; sisters-in-law: Pat Bouton, Debra Bouton, and Jill Bouton; brother-in-law Robert Morgan; nieces, nephews; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Alice Grable, Betty Morgan, Donald, Melvin (Wanda) Glen (Sandy), Robert, Tom, and Terry Bouton; and brother-in-law Mike Schmidt.
A funeral service will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, at 11:00 AM at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 31, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the funeral home and then again Friday morning from 9:30 AM to time of service. Entombment will follow in Milton Lawns Mausoleum. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials are appreciated to the Heart Association.
Ray's family sincerely wishes to thank the staff of Mercy Hospice and MercyHealth for the care given and also to Charlie for his time making sure Linda is with Ray when possible.
