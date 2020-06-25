April 2, 1927 - June 17, 2020
Beloit, WI/Mohave Valley, AZ -- Raymond I. Schultz, 93, resident of Beloit, WI, and Mohave Valley, AZ, died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in his home, Mohave Valley, AZ. He was born on April 2, 1927 in McGregor, IA, the son of Charles and Linnia (Shuckhart) Schultz. Raymond attended Beloit Memorial High School, and was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army from 1945 until 1947. He married Ann Burgess on August 20, 1949 in the Church by the Side of the Road, Rockton, IL. She predeceased him on March 19, 2003. Raymond was employed by the Beloit Corporation from 1963 until 1989. He was a former member of Second Congregational Church where he was baptized.
Survivors include his children, Edward Schultz and JoAnn (Lyle) Gerloff; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Schultz; numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; son, Tony Schultz; daughters, Donna Rae Wells and Cindy Ellen Schober; grandchildren, Jamie Ellen and Lyle Jr.; four brothers and a sister.
Visitation of Remembrance will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Graveside Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 in the Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL, with Pastor Norman Starks officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com