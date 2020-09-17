February 24, 1929 - September 15, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Raymond H. Erdmann, age 91, of Janesville passed away at Autumn Lakes Health Care in Beloit on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born in Bismarck, ND on February 24, 1929, the son of Edward and Theresa (Buckholz) Erdmann. Raymond served in the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Germany. He married Ellen "Elaine" Engstrand on October 20, 1956. Following their, marriage they made their home in Janesville. Two sons, Gary and John were born of the marriage. Raymond was employed by General Motors in Janesville for 37 1/2 years. He enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. Raymond attended New Life Assembly of God.
Raymond is survived by his two sons, Gary Erdmann and John Erdmann; his sister, Lydia Laboy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Erdmann on December 14, 2018.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon Friday, September 18, 2020 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville. Graveside services officiated by Pastor Michael Jackson will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, September 17th at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. Military graveside rites will be conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home