Raymond F. "Ray" Brost

September 1, 1924 - August 29, 2022

Janesville, WI - Raymond F. Brost of Janesville drew his last hand of video poker Monday August 29, 2022. Ray was reunited in eternal peace with Arlene, his wife of 72 years, and his son Steven. Ray spent his last days of life at home in the loving care of his family, their spouses, grandchildren and an appreciated team of caregivers.