Raymond F. "Ray" Brost

Janesville, WI - Raymond F. Brost of Janesville drew his last hand of video poker Monday August 29, 2022. Ray was reunited in eternal peace with Arlene, his wife of 72 years, and his son Steven. Ray spent his last days of life at home in the loving care of his family, their spouses, grandchildren and an appreciated team of caregivers.
Seaman First Class Brost served his country during World War II as a Navy Quartermaster Signalman. S/1C Brost was deployed to the Pacific Theatre aboard the USS Westmoreland. Notably, S/1C Brost & six brothers served overseas in WW II concurrently, and were followed into military service by a 7th brother Andy during the Korean War.
Honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, Ray then began a 20+ year career with the Internal Revenue Service. Furthering his career, Ray became licensed as a Certified Public Accountant joining the James E. McNally public accounting firm as Partner and head of the tax group. Ray was active in the Knights of Columbus, the Janesville Kiwanis Club, St. Patrick's parish council and the bowling teams for St. William and St. Patrick churches. In retirement, he was a constant companion to Arlene, together experiencing travel, time on Upper Gresham Lake, and watching their grandchildren's various extracurricular activities.
Ray appreciated and cherished his 97 years of life not only for the love of his family, but also the enjoyment in sharing life with them through his interests in bowling, card games, fishing, watching sports, visits to his favorite casino and the frequent family get-togethers, large and small. His memory will forever be etched in the hearts of his ten children, sixteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and his son & daughter in-laws, his surviving siblings and many friends, nieces and nephews.
Ray is preceded in death by his wife Arlene, his son Steven, his parents, mother & father in-law, by 10 siblings and son in-law Greg 'Red' Hidden. He is survived by his children; Mary Lou (John) Donnelly, Carol (Ray) Briggs, Gloria Hidden, Nancy Ford, Mike (Michelle) Brost, Judy Hanson, David (Therese) Brost, Lisa (Todd) Moran and Suzi (Wayne) Hansen, and his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Jenny of Kansas City and brother Andy (Lois) of Medford, Wi
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville, WI. Visitation will continue on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 10:00 AM to time of Mass at St. William Catholic Church, 456 N Arch St, Janesville. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM with Fr. Jim Leeser presiding. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery where Full Military Funeral Honors will occur. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances of Ray can be made via contributions to the St. Williams grade school.
